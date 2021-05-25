Dilan Fonseca (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

UPDATE (4 p.m.) -- Dilan Fonseca has been located safely, according to Las Vegas police. 

ORIGINAL REPORT: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing 7-year-old boy.

According to a news release, Dilan Fonseca was last seen Tuesday about 8:50 a.m. near the 800 block of Mojave Road, near Washington.

According to police, he was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt with "TOMMY" and grey pants.

Police advise that he may be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact LVMPD at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

