UPDATE -- Las Vegas police said about 5 p.m., the boy was identified and located.
ORIGINAL STORY
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were looking for a young boy who entered a Summerlin store alone on Tuesday.
The boy, who was about 8 years old, entered the store at Town Center Avenue and Twain Avenue at about 11:30 a.m.
He was wearing a grey short sleeved shirt, dark colored shorts and a camouflage backpack. He was alone and told an employee his name was Silas and he had been "abandoned by his family," police said.
When the boy saw an employee call police, he left the store and had no been found.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 3-1-1 and reference the report number 190700113105.
Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.