LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating reports of a bomb threat at the South Premium Outlets at Las Vegas Boulevard South and Warm Springs Road.
Responding officers did not locate any suspicious items, according to Officer Larry Hadfield.
Hadfield said local media advised Metro that a male called TV stations with a bomb threat to the mall. Officers were been dispatched to investigate.
This is a developing story story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.