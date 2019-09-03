LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Homicide detectives took over a missing persons call on Tuesday evening in the west Las Vegas Valley.
At a press briefing about 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 3, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police homicide Lt. Ray Spencer said dispatch got a missing persons report of a woman about 9 a.m.
The caller said the woman was last seen late Thursday night or early Friday morning, but also reported "concerning details" that prompted patrol to call missing persons detectives, Spencer said.
They responded and immediately began to investigate. They tracked the person last known to see her at a residence on the 6700 block of Garden Grove Avenue, near Flamingo Road and Rainbow Boulevard.
Detectives spoke with the man who lives in the home, and Spencer said detectives learned information that led to the arrest of that man. He was not named Tuesday night.
The detectives then put a "freeze" on the home and a vehicle at the property, and requested search warrants.
Spencer said they believed the missing woman was inside of a 55-gallon drum in the garage of the home. Multiple sections of LVMPD were expected to investigate, including HAZMAT if need be.
#UPDATE Metro’s special truck with x-ray equipment has arrived on scene. We’re expecting an update from @LVMPD in a half hour to find out if there is a body inside the barrel. pic.twitter.com/4UE7hxtXbI— Cassie Mlynarek (@CassandraMly) September 4, 2019
Spencer reiterated the details of the investigation were very preliminary, and police are expected to be on scene for several more hours at least.
A truck carrying Metro's X-ray equipment arrived about 8 p.m., and police were expected soon to confirm whether or not the woman's body was in the drum.
Spencer later said a preliminary examination of the barrel using X-ray equipment showed there to be a body inside, however the barrel in full would be transported to the coroner's office for further examination.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
