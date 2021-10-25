EDC Las Vegas tickets to go on sale

A sign welcomes fans to the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas. (File/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reporting that 34 felony arrests were made during the Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) over the weekend.

According to police, in addition to the felony arrests, there were six DUI arrests.

LVMPD reported 43 misdemeanor citations during EDC weekend.

EDC was held at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 22-24. This year's event marked the 10th anniversary of the festival in Las Vegas.

No additional information was provided.

