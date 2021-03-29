LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a shooting in downtown Las Vegas on Monday afternoon.
According to police, they were called just after 4 p.m. on March 29 to the 1100 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard, near Charleston Boulevard. Callers reported seeing gunfire from a vehicle going southbound on Las Vegas Boulevard.
Officer Misael Parra, a spokesman with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said they believe the incident started as a fight outside the 7-Eleven on the southwest corner of Las Vegas Boulevard and Charleston.
At the scene, police said there were three victims, one with life-threatening gunshot injuries. The condition of the other two victims wasn't immediately known. All three were taken to University Medical Center.
Soon after the shooting, police found a red Dodge Neon that matched the description given to police. A police chase ended when the Neon hit two citizen vehicles near Desert Inn Road and Swenson Street.
Four people inside the Neon took off on foot, Parra said. One of the suspects was subsequently hit by another vehicle and was taken to UMC. All four were eventually taken into custody.
Anyone with information was urged to call 3-1-1 or contact CrimeStoppers to remain anonymous.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
