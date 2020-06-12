LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a crash that involved a dirt bike and an SUV Friday night left two teens dead.
The crash happened near Pavilion Center Drive and Regal Mesa Avenue, near the 215 Beltway and Far Hills.
According to police, a 2015 Land Rover driven by a 68-year-old local man was making left turn when the dirt bike, speeding, hit the passenger side of the SUV.
An 18-year-old and 14-year-old were riding the Honda CRF 450R dirt bike and died at the scene. One of the teens was wearing a helmet, police said.
Officers said they believe the teens riding the motorcycle were brothers.
The man driving the SUV stayed on scene and doesn't appear to be at fault, police said. Several reports for dirt bikes have come into dispatch over last few weeks in the area where the crash occurred.
Friday's crash marked the valley's 41st and 42nd fatalities in Metro's jurisdiction of 2020.
