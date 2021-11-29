LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced Monday that a cold case homicide from 1979 has been solved thanks to a donation from a local philanthropist.
According to LVMPD Lt. Ray Spencer, the cold case was that of Kim Bryant, a 16-year-old Western High School student who was kidnapped, raped and murdered.
Lt. Spencer says that Bryant's mother had reported her missing after she never returned home from school.
Kim Bryant's murder was solved after Las Vegas philanthropist Justin Woo donated funds to help investigators send evidence from the case to a Texas lab, Lt. Spencer said.
The evidence linked 19-year-old Johnny Blake Peterson as the suspect in Bryant's death, police said.
According to Lt. Spencer, Peterson also at one point attended Western High School.
There will be no arrests made in the case, according to Lt. Spencer, as Peterson died in 1993.
It was announced earlier this year that philanthropist Justin Woo had donated funds that led the department to be able to solve the 32-year-old cold case of Stephanie Isaacson.
