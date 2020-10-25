LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said they were investigating a Sunday morning drive-by attack as a homicide.
According to Lt. Ray Spencer, the incident happened about 7:30 a.m. on October 25 near Sahara Avenue and Hollywood Boulevard, in the northeast valley.
Spencer said the call was originally for two pedestrians who had been hit by a car and killed. When the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's traffic bureau learned more, they called in homicide.
A husband and wife on their morning walk told police a mini-van was driving southbound on Hollywood toward Sahara. The passenger of the van was sticking his body outside of the vehicle.
Spencer said the van drove close the sidewalk and the passenger attempted to hit the man, but missed. The van continued down Hollywood where a woman in her 50s was riding her bike.
The van pulled closer to her, and the passenger of the van hit the woman, throwing her off her bike and killing her. The momentum from the hit caused the passenger to fall from the van, Spencer said. The passenger slid on the asphalt before hitting a light pole, killing him.
The driver and passenger were described as Hispanic men between 18 and 22 years old. The van has not yet been located.
Spencer called the incident an "absolute senseless act." Anyone with information about the driver or the van is urged to call CrimeStoppers.
(1) comment
Build the wall, send the criminal trash back to prison. California released thousands of violent convicts now we have a crime wave. Vote Red
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.