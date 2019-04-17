LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police were investigating after a 4-year-old allegedly walked out of the Creative Kids Learning Center without anyone noticing.
The little girl walked about a block from the facility near Tule Springs and Farm roads before someone noticed her walking alone, according to her mother.
It happened last Thursday just after 4 p.m.
“I got a call from Metro Police that my daughter was found walking down the street from the day care,” Vicky Guernier said.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police, a man spotted Guernier’s daughter, Josie, and flagged down an officer.
“Anything could have happened,” Guernier said. “Someone could have driven by and picked her up. Where would we have even started to look?”
A spokesperson with Creative Kids Learning Center wrote in a statement that the facility was taking steps to prevent a situation like that from happening again.
“Nothing is more important to us than our children’s safety,” Creative Kids director of communication Lydia Cisaruk said. The full statement:
We have strict policies and protocols to ensure the wellbeing of our children. Unfortunately, despite our precautions, a situation arose recently in which a child briefly left the premises. The child was unharmed and was quickly reunited with family members.
We are taking all appropriate steps to prevent such a situation from happening in the future. We are reemphasizing our policies and procedures with all staff members to ensure safety protocols are consistently followed. Nothing is more important to us than our children’s safety.
Guernier said a supervisor for the school told her the sensor for the door Josie used to leave the center was not working, so it did not make noise when the little girl left.
“They let me know there were issues with it and they replaced the batteries. ... There was another teacher at the front desk that didn’t acknowledge Josie walked out the door.”
Guernier said she spoke out about the situation because the center did not send a letter to parents telling them what happened. According to Guernier, administrators at the school said they would notify parents.
Cisaruk in email on Wednesday said school management notified families about the incident "earlier this week."
“I would want to know if something like that happened,” Guernier said.
Guernier said she does not plan on sending Josie back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.