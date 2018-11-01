LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a 12-year-old boy was reported missing on Halloween.
Timothy Turner was last seen near Bonanza Road and U.S. 95 and was wearing a white shirt with birds on it, khaki pants and grey, high-top Nike shoes, according to Metro Police.
Turner stands at about 5'5" and weighs approximately 180 pounds, police said. He had black hair and brown eyes.
Anyone with any information in regards to Turner's whereabouts is urged to contact Metro at 702-828-3111 or the department's Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 during business hours.
