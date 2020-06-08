LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for two men, one who spit at the cashier, suspected in a robbery on June 1.
In a press release, police said the two entered a business near Swenson Street and Twain Avenue and attempted a purchase. At some point, the first suspect became angry and pulled a handgun from his pocket. He then allegedly took merchandise. The second suspect spit on the cashier.
Both men left with a woman who is wanted as a person of interest.
- SUSPECT 1: 6’ tall, thin build, braided hair, a beard, has tattoos on both right and left forearms, wearing a black “Chanel” logo face mask, black T-shirt, burgundy printed shorts, white shoes, armed with a black handgun.
- SUSPECT 2: 6’ tall, thin build, wearing a black hat with blue rim, black face mask, white T-shirt, black pants with white stripe, white shoes and red laces.
- PERSON OF INTEREST: 5’5" tall, medium build, braided hair, blue jacket, gray sweatpants.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3591 or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at (702) 385-5555 or visit www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
