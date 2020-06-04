LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police revised its five-year use of force policy after data showed new training and equipment impacted critical incidents.
Police officers attend Reality Based Training every year. The training is based on national and local trends identified by the police department.
The yearly officer training highlights the mental and physical stresses officers experience while out protecting the community.
READ THE FULL POLICY BELOW
LVMPD Use of Force Policy by FOX5 Vegas on Scribd
