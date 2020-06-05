LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Las Vegas police revised its use of force policy before the sweeping protests across the nation.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department made updates to policies focusing on de-escalation, positional asphyxia and the duty for officers to intervene when another officer is using excessive force.
Although the LVMPD use of force policy is online, the department said they felt it was in the best interest for the community to have access about policing methods after the recent events surrounding George Floyd’s death.
“We have worked very hard over the past eight years to build trust and have a department that reflects our community,” said Deputy Chief John McGrath. “But, sadly yesterday as I walked through a crowd of demonstrators, I realized that we need to do more to educate our citizens about our reforms efforts that we’ve worked so diligently on. The more point of views we have, the more we strengthen our community.”
The department said it is always making small changes to its use of force policy, but on May 15, considerable changes were made. Several organizations like the American Civil Liberties Union and NAACP gave input on possible revisions.
LVMPD’s use of force policy was last overhauled in 2012 under the U.S. Department of Justice COPS Office Collaborative Reform Model.
The community is encouraged by LVMPD to familiarize themselves with the current use of policy.
