LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A lieutenant with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Traffic Bureau discussed hit-and-run crashes in 2021, and the concerning trend involving fatal hit-and-runs.
The most recent numbers from police show 1,811 hit-and-runs have been reported this year, which Lt. Greg Munson said is hovering around normal for this time of the year.
12 fatal hit-and-runs have occurred in 2021, which Lt. Munson said is a serious increase. In 2019 there were nine fatal hit-and-run crashes, in 2020 there were 12, but that was for the entire year.
Munson said majority of the time with a fatal, the driver will leave due to administrative reasons. They thought they had a warrant, they didn't have a drivers license or they're not insured.
"It’s crazy to think you would leave the scene because you don’t have a drivers license and in some of these cases the driver was not at fault," Munson said.
He said some of these lives could have been spared if the driver would have stopped.
"In some of those cases if that person would’ve stopped, blocked the road with their vehicle so that that pedestrian didn’t get hit again which has happened in the past where the pedestrian gets hit more than once and the pedestrian is still alive and in the second collision they’re killed, if that person would’ve stayed there so they can warn people there was something going on as well as get medical attention some of those lives could have been saved,” Munson said.
If a driver leaves the scene they would be looking at a felony and a maximum of 25 years.
Munson said in a best case scenario, if someone is involved in a hit-and-run crash and can provide a description of the other vehicle and driver, it could take about one or two months, sometimes three to resolve.
Police will send a letter to the registered owner of the vehicle involved and request them to come to the station to state their case.
