LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of a shooting in the west valley on Tuesday night.
Officers responded to the shooting call about 10:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8100 block of Spur Court, near Alta Drive and Cimarron Road. Lt. Miguel Ibarra with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the incident later updated to say a son shot his father.
Ibarra said detectives were responding to continue the investigation. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.