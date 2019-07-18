LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A suspect was shot by a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officer late Wednesday night in the east valley, police said.
The call originated about 8:30 p.m. on July 17 in the 7800 block of Sea Horn Court, near South Buffalo Drive and West Flamingo Road, according to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill.
UPDATE: Metro spokesperson Capt. Kelly McMahill said the incident began as a report of a stolen truck in the west valley. Story on https://t.co/7xdFtwIAwv soon. pic.twitter.com/4t3jdLO6WR— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) July 18, 2019
Residents in the home called police to report that someone had broken into their garage and stole their Dodge pickup truck. McMahill said officers were able to track the truck to the 3900 block of Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn roads.
At about 11:30 p.m., McMahill said officers arrived to perform a felony car stop. During the stop, the occupied truck, was put into reverse and rolled back toward officers. At the same time, McMahill said the suspect was seen reaching for what they believed to be a firearm, and that's when one of the officers fired two rounds at the suspect, striking the person at least once.
McMahill later said the person was shot in the torso or abdomen area, and was stable after surgery at Sunrise Hospital.
At the scene, police said they found what they believed to be a firearm next to the stolen truck.
On scene where there’s a heavy police presence on Raymert Drive, near Sandhill and Desert Inn. No word from Metro on details of the event but Raymert is closed @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/w0mIfZZuOK— Kristen DeSilva (@kristendesilva) July 18, 2019
Another person involved in the incident was in custody, but details of their involvement were not yet known.
Southbound Sandhill Road at Desert Inn Road was closed for several hours.
This is the 11th officer-involved shooting of 2019. The identity of the officer will be released after 48 hours while the investigation is ongoing.
(1) comment
Get some Range Time. No Prisoners!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.