LVMPD investigates suspicious item near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue

Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item found on the sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue. (Eric Green/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item found on the sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue. 

There were road closures in the immediate area as police investigated late Thursday morning.

LVMPD said around 12:20 p.m. that the scene was being cleared. 

No additional details were provided. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

