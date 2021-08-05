LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a suspicious item found on the sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue.
There were road closures in the immediate area as police investigated late Thursday morning.
LVMPD said around 12:20 p.m. that the scene was being cleared.
⚠️#BREAKING We are investigating a suspicious item found on a sidewalk near Mount Hood Street and Casa Loma Avenue. There are road closures in the immediate area. People nearby are asked to shelter in place. Please avoid this area. We will update as we know more. pic.twitter.com/kzck8KKqnw— LVMPD (@LVMPD) August 5, 2021
No additional details were provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
