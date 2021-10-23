LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to a robbery at a 7 Eleven on Desert Inn and Arville Street.
Police received a call around 7:28 p.m. of a robbery at a business in the 4300 block of Desert Inn.
There are no injuries, and two suspects are believed to be involved according to LVMPD Lt. Jessie Roybal.
The suspects took cash from the register and fled on foot, said LVMPD Lt. Josh Younger.
No other details were immediately provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.