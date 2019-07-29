LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to the viral resurfacing of a video appearing to show the forceful arrest of a man selling water on the Las Vegas Strip.
The video, which recirculated on Facebook and Twitter with millions of cumulative views, occurred in July 2013, police said.
The video shows several officers focused on one man, who appears to be in a chokehold maneuver by one of the officers. The caption of the video said he was selling water on a pedestrian bridge near the Aria.
After the video resurfaced, the original poster on Facebook updated the caption to note it happened in 2013.
Las Vegas police on Monday said the video was fully investigated by internal affairs and the investigation "showed no policy violations occurred."
Police also said the man in the video filed a lawsuit against the department and the lawsuit was dismissed by the courts.
"Please note per Clark County Code 6.04.130 it is illegal to sell any merchandise, goods, items, wares or services on any portion of a public right-of-way. The officers involved in this incident were conducting a lawful investigation of an individual selling items on a portion of a public right-of way," the department wrote in the emailed statement.
Metro Police did not confirm the identity of the man in the video.
Warning: The video below contains graphic language.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.