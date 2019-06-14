LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Police were involved in an officer-involved shooting late Friday night.
LVMPD said police responded to a call of a person with a gun in the area of Sahara and Hualapai on June 14.
Officers fired shots and a suspect is in custody, police said. It is unclear if anyone was injured.
