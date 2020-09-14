LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a reported stabbing at a Walmart in the west valley.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police responded around 8:07 a.m. to reports that a male had stabbed someone at the Walmart located at 5200 South Fort Apache Road.
Officers did not locate any victims of a stabbing. Police say the scene indicates a man entered the store and broke a glass case where knives were displayed. Police noted the man was possibly homeless.
The man allegedly grabbed a knife and was inside threatening customers, but did not injure anyone according to police.
The suspect is outstanding and detectives are attempting to identify him. The Walmart is expected to open before noon, police say.
This is an ongoing investigation. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
