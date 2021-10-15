LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating an injury crash that took place north of Sunset Park just before the end of the Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival on Friday.
According to Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 9:34 p.m. of a crash at E. Sunset Road and McLeod. Two vehicles were involved, police said.
The crash resulted in traffic lights going out at the intersection, police said.
Some lanes on Sunset Road are closed as police respond.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
