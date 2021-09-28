LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to an injury crash on Tuesday morning.
Police received a call around 6:20 a.m. about a crash at Decatur Boulevard and Vegas Drive.
On scene, a car appeared to have come to a rest on top of other cars that were parked in a commercial parking lot.
Additional details were not immediately provided.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
