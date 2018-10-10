Las Vegas police respond to fatal crash in Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers responded to a deadly crash in Summerlin on Wednesday morning.
Officers responded about 9 a.m. to Sun City and Lake Mead boulevards to an injury crash. Police later alerted media that at least one person died in the crash.
The intersection is closed while officers investigate. FOX5 has a crew on the way and will have an update soon.
