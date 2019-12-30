LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of a fatal crash in the northeast valley.
The department tweeted about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 that officers were shutting down Lamb Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue for a fatal crash.
Traffic is being shut down northbound on Lamb Blvd at Cheyenne Ave due to a fatal traffic collision. Please avoid the area.— LVMPD (@LVMPD) December 31, 2019
Details of the crash were not immediately released.
This was the second traffic fatality of the evening. At about 4 p.m., police said a woman was killed in a crash at Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines.
Check back for updates.
