LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are on scene of a fatal crash in the northeast valley.

The department tweeted about 8:45 p.m. on Dec. 30 that officers were shutting down Lamb Boulevard at Cheyenne Avenue for a fatal crash.

Details of the crash were not immediately released.

This was the second traffic fatality of the evening. At about 4 p.m., police said a woman was killed in a crash at Tropical Parkway and Torrey Pines.

Check back for updates.

