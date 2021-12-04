Police lights generic
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police are responding to a fatal crash near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Parkway Saturday evening. 

The crash happened around 7 p.m. in Henderson Police's jurisdiction, according to Las Vegas police.

According to LVMPD Lt. Jeff Goodwin, impairment is suspected.

According to the Regional Transportation Commission, two southbound lanes on Eastern Avenue before Windmill are closed. Drivers should expect delays. 

Additional details were not immediately available. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

