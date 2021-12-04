LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Henderson police are responding to a fatal crash involving four vehicles near Eastern Avenue and Windmill Parkway Saturday evening.
The crash happened around 7 p.m. at Eastern and Bluegrass Lane.
According to police, one person was transported to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Three others were transported with non-life threatening injuries.
According to LVMPD Lt. Jeff Goodwin, impairment is suspected.
Henderson police said Eastern Avenue is closed in both directions between Windmill and Robindale Road, and is expected to be closed through the evening while the investigation is completed.
Las Vegas police are on scene assisting with traffic control.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
