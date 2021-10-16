LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are responding to crash on Decatur near Sahara that sent a motorcyclist to the hospital with critical injuries.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police received a call around 8 p.m. on Oct. 16 about a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle.
Traffic is shut down at Flamingo and Decatur as police respond to the crash.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
