LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are investigating a barricade situation in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
About 7:52 a.m., units received a call about an armed male suspect in the 6900 block of Little Brook Street near Buffalo Drive and Elkhorn Road.
The suspect barricaded himself inside a residence in the area, police said.
SWAT officers were also called to the scene. The investigation is active and ongoing. Buffalo Road is closed off in the immediate area.
