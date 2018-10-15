LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan police said officers responded to a barricade situation in the northwest part of the valley Monday morning.
According to police, officers were called to the area of Egan Crest Drive, near North Hualapai Way and Farm Road, on a burglary case at around 8:50 a.m. The burglary suspect went inside a home and ran to the roof of the house.
Officers ordered the suspect to come down, but the suspect has not cooperated with officers, Las Vegas police said.
As of 2 p.m., no shots had been fired and no injuries were reported, according to police. Residents were ordered to stay inside their homes and to avoid the area.
