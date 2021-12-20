LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is working a barricade situation Monday in the northwest valley.
According to police, officers responded to a domestic incident at an apartment complex in the 7000 block of Gowan Road.
Police say that a male suspect refused to exit the residence and is thought to be armed with a firearm.
SWAT is responding to the scene, as the situation is being treated as a barricade.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.