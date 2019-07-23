LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to a barricade situation in the central valley Tuesday morning.
About 3:12 a.m., a person called police from a remote location at a security company saying he observed a man beating up a woman in front of a residence in the 1300 block of San Pedro, according to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. He then said he saw the man, via surveillance video, pull the woman, who appeared limp, into the residence.
Officers arrived at the scene and attempted to make contact, but got no response. They saw lights turn on and off inside the home, which let them know someone was inside. At that point they decided to enter the home.
Officers and K-9s made their way inside and recovered a female victim who had an injury to her lip. She was treated by medical personnel.
The suspect was arrested at 7:05 a.m.
Two children inside the home were both unharmed. Police believe the couple lived at the home.
