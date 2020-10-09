LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have set up containment around a residence near Eastern Avenue and Silverado Ranch where a man allegedly barricaded inside after coming out holding a machete.
At approximately 3:18 p.m. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call of a possible hit and run near Spencer Street and Richmar Avenue. Police say the vehicle involved in the hit and run was located near a residence and a possible suspect exited the residence holding a machete.
According to police, the suspect went back inside and is refusing to come out.
This is an ongoing incident. Check back for updates.
