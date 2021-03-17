LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 3-year-old drowned to death in an apparent accident on Tuesday.
On March 16, Las Vegas police arrived at 4800 El Tesoro near Mountain Vista and Flamingo Road. They found a three-year-old unresponsive in an apparent drowning incident.
Las Vegas Metropolitan police abuse and neglect sections responded and found no evidence of abuse or neglect.
No additional details were provided.
