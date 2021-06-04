LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police responded to two fatal auto-pedestrian incidents late Thursday evening.
DTLV FATALITY
The first event happened about 11:23 p.m. in downtown Las Vegas near S. 4th St. and E. Bridger Ave. A pedestrian in a wheelchair had fallen into the roadway and was hit by a 2013 Ford Escape and transported to an area hospital where they later died. A second pedestrian who tried to render aid was also struck, but sustained minor injuries.
"A yet-to-be-identified vehicle was stopped in the center travel lane and activated its four-way flashers. A second vehicle, which was stopped in front of the Ford, went around the stopped vehicle to its left (T1). The Ford went around the stopped vehicle on its right (T3). A pedestrian in a wheelchair had fallen off the wheelchair and into the roadway. A second pedestrian attempted to render aid to the fallen pedestrian while they were in the right travel lane (T3). A collision occurred when the Ford overtook the stopped vehicle, and its front struck both pedestrians," police said.
According to LVMPD Lt. Jesse Roybal, the driver remained on scene. Police believe the pedestrian may have been in the roadway prior to being struck. LVMPD's fatality unit is investigating.
The pedestrian’s death marks the 55th traffic-related fatality in LVMPD’s jurisdiction for 2021.
OFF-STRIP FATALITY
Shortly after at about 11:28 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit by a 2017 Hyundai Elantra near Sammy Davis Jr. and Mel Torme west of the Strip in the area of Vegas Plaza Drive.
"The pedestrian was projected northbound and came to rest in the northbound lanes, north of the intersection, underneath the Spring Mountain Road overpass," police said in a release.
At that point, the driver brought the vehicle to a stop. Police arrested a driver on suspicion of impairment after a pedestrian was declared dead at the scene.
"The initial investigation indicates that the pedestrian was in the roadway when they were struck by the vehicle," Roybal said.
The pedestrian's death marked the 56th traffic related fatality in the LVMPD's jurisdiction for the year 2021.
This is an active investigation.
