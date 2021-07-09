LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command helped rescue two dogs locked in a car Friday morning.
According to a post from LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren, the two dogs were left with no food or water in 115-degree heat.
"Thankfully we got to them in time," Koren tweeted.
Brace yourself for the best story of the day…our @LVMPDCCAC officers rescued these two pups from a locked car this morning. They were left with no food or water in a 115 degree heat 🥵😡 Thankfully we got to them in time. #LVMPD #AnimalRescue #positivity #GoodVibes #Retweet 🐶 pic.twitter.com/ofglFqySRP— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021
In a follow up post, Koren said the dogs had been in the car for about four hours before they were rescued by officers.
Our focus is on situations that are dangerous, like in this case, the car was off, there was no food or water, it was a 115 degrees and the dogs were in there for about four hours. Thankfully we got to them before they were seriously injured.— Captain Dori Koren (@dorikoren) July 9, 2021
FOX5 has reached out to LVMPD for additional information.
