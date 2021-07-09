(DoriKoren/Twitter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Convention Center Area Command helped rescue two dogs locked in a car Friday morning.

According to a post from LVMPD Capt. Dori Koren, the two dogs were left with no food or water in 115-degree heat.

"Thankfully we got to them in time," Koren tweeted.

In a follow up post, Koren said the dogs had been in the car for about four hours before they were rescued by officers.

FOX5 has reached out to LVMPD for additional information.

