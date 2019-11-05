LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are alerting residents as the agency has recently seen a rise in thefts of large pickup trucks in the valley.
"The Las Vegas Valley has recently seen a rise in thefts of large pickup trucks, specifically Ford F-250s and trucks that are similar in stature," the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said in a news release.
Police are reminding residents to lock their vehicles, use anti-theft devices or place trucks behind a fate or within a garage.
The agency asks that you immediately notify police if you notice any suspicious activities involving large pickup trucks.
