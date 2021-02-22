LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police did a show-and-tell recently to reveal secrets thieves don't want the public to know.
“They’re trying to capture and store the consumer’s bank account information that’s placed on the credit card or debit card. And ultimately obtain that information to either sell it or duplicate the payment card to make cash withdrawals themselves,” said LVMPD Sgt. Erik Perkett.
It is called skimming and Sgt. Perkett, with Metro’s financial crimes section, said the department saw a jump in skimming in January and February.
He demonstrated several ways thieves try to skim your card information.
One device is a cover that thieves put over a payment pad used in many businesses. Once the payment cover is on, it will collect card data and a pin number from anyone who swipes their card through the machine. The fake ones are hard to tell from real devices because he says the phony ones are made with 3D printing technology.
He said thieves can work in teams and while one thief distracts a store clerk, another thief will slip the cover on. He said the thieves will have to retrieve the device later to download the data.
Other skimming devices are put into gas station pumps. Thieves must break into a pump and place the device inside. He said sometimes more than one thief will drive larger vehicles up to the pumps so no one can see what they’re doing. Once the skimmer is hooked up, it can begin to download data.
Sgt. Perkett said thieves will make fake credit or debit cards once they have information and start using them to make purchases or to withdraw money from ATMs.
“Last year we had an elderly lady that had her savings account drained of almost $80,000,” said Sgt. Perkett.
He said people are also skimming the debit cards of those who use them for unemployment assistance money.
“Thousands of cases of individuals who have had fraud use of credit cards related to pandemic unemployment insurance,” he said.
The department said from 2018 to 2020, and two months into 2021, there were more than 16,0000 skimming victims. In that time, the department has confiscated 539 skimmer devices and arrested 78 suspects.
Police also said they have helped banks recover money for customers, including an elderly woman who had $80,000 stolen.
To protect yourself from skimming, the sergeant said to use a credit card over a debit card so you don’t have to punch in a pin number. Cover the keypad at an ATM or other card swiping machine so a hidden camera can’t record the pin.
He said people can also tug on a keypad machine to see if the cover is loose or comes off. You can also look for signs that a skimmer might be inside a pump. He said to look for any damage, torn or voided stickers or other evidence that someone might have slipped a skimmer inside.
He said to report skimming to the business where you believe it happened, as well as to your bank to help limit losses.
