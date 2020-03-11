LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Women around the valley gathered at Las Vegas Metropolitan's Summerlin Area Command for an informational seminar on safety.
Las Vegas police officers talked to women about staying safe when out in the community.
They told women to be aware of their surroundings and to be a good witness.
"Unfortunately we are seeing more crime happening specific towards women, specifically towards phone snatching, purse snatching, and it's very important to not only be vigilant and have your items secure, but in the event that something happens, something that could potentially escalate, that you know how to react," Las Vegas Police officer Diana Wohlers said.
The department's new area command plans to hold more community safety courses in the future.
For more information visit LVMPD's web page.
