LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With more businesses reopening and more people coming getting out to socialize, shop and eat, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is reminding parents and juveniles of curfew laws and specific restrictions that apply to the Strip and downtown.
According to a news release, juveniles who are under the age of 18 are not allowed to be on public streets, avenues, alleys, sidewalks or other public places in the city/county at any time between the hours of 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 5 a.m. of the succeeding day.
On Fridays and Saturdays, the hours are extended to 12 a.m. midnight to 5 a.m. of the succeeding day, the release notes.
In the resort corridor, further restrictions apply limiting the curfew times to 9 p.m. and 5 a.m. of the succeeding day, LVMPD said.
Certain exceptions apply to juveniles who are employed by a lawful business or engaged in any lawful occupation or are accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.