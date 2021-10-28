LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Thursday released body camera footage from a crash earlier this month involving Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak.
Sisolak was noted as the at-fault driver in the crash, which occurred Sunday, Oct. 17 near Rainbow Boulevard and Russell Road in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to a traffic report previously released by Las Vegas police, Sisolak was cited for failure to yield. The other driver, a 30-year-old woman, was cited for speeding.
The report stated that the woman was driving at 62 mph 1.5 seconds before the crash in a 45 mph zone, and 43 mph at the moment of impact. Sisolak's vehicle was measured at 15 mph at the time of impact.
Las Vegas police said Sisolak attempted a left-hand turn on a yellow yield signal and entered the intersection in front of the other vehicle.
"I just edged out, just a little bit. I didn't see any cars coming and this thing hit me so hard I can't even tell you," Sisolak is heard on the footage telling an officer as he describes what happened. "It flew. It spun my car around, I think, twice ... It was flying down Rainbow."
Sisolak's wife was not in the vehicle at the time of the crash but arrived on scene before officers arrived.
In a statement from the governor's office released the day of the crash, Sisolak said he and the other driver appeared to have minor, external injuries.
Sisolak was transported to University Medical Center by his security detail.
