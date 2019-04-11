LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Following the death of a one-year-old who drowned in a pool at a Las Vegas home on April 6, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are reminding residents to stay safe as the temperatures warm up and children flock to pools.
LVMPD reminds residents to follow the ABCD's of pool safety:
- A: Adult supervision. LVMPD said adults need to actively watch children around any body of water, including pools, bathtubs, sinks or buckets.
- B: Barriers. LVMPD recommends installing barriers between the home and pools so children cannot access the pool without a parent present. Police said alarms can also alert when someone is gaining access to a pool.
- C: Classes. LVMPD recommends swimming courses for children and adults. Police said children as young as six months old can enroll in certain programs. Police also recommend adults take CPR classes.
- D: Devices. LVMPD said safety equipment should be in easy reach of the pool area. Life jackets or personal flotation devices are recommended.
Police also said adults should always have a telephone nearby to call 911 in case of an emergency.
