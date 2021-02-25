UPATE: Las Vegas police still are looking for missing woman Jawaher Hejji, last seen on Dec. 22, 2020.
The 26-year-old was reported missing on Christmas last year. Her car was located at Shaded Canyon Drive south of Horizon Ridge Parkway near the Henderson Police Department.
Las Vegas Metropolitan Police detective located surveillance footage of Hejji walking along on the Armargosa Trail near the base of Black Mountain on Dec. 23, 2020.
Anyone with any information regarding the disappearance or whereabouts of Hejji are encouraged to call the LVMPD Missing Person’s Detail at 702-828-5705 or Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police are looking for a missing, endangered 26-year-old woman who was last seen on Dec. 22.
Jawaher Hejji was last seen around 12 p.m. on Dec. 22 near 9100 S. Las Vegas Boulevard. Police said she could be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance.
Hejji was last seen wearing a pink hoodie and black sweat pants.
All hospitals are asked to check their registries for Hejji. Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at 702-828-3111.
