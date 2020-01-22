LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police revealed new information about a phone conversation with the brother of the shooter who killed 58 people at Route 91 Harvest festival Oct. 1, 2017 in Las Vegas.
On October 6, 2017 Las Vegas Metropolitan Police's Counter Terrorism Section spoke with Eric Paddock following the deadly shooting. Paddock told police that he was in charge of Stephen Paddock's estate and wanted to protect any remaining assets.
According to an officer's report, Paddock wanted to create a trust in the name of 1 October victims with this money.
Paddock told police his brother was a good person and talked about leaving assets to his family, but said it's likely that Stephen had no will.
Eric feared that Stephen's property in Mesquite had been destroyed during a search warrant and that the homeowners association would issue a lien on the property.
Several times throughout the call with police, Eric expressed how he wanted to help with the investigation. Paddock said he could provide detectives with Stephen's passwords to various electronic devices.
He discussed his restate involvement with his brother and said Stephen handled the "dirty work" as a property manager. Eric mentioned Stephen's ex-wife as being interested in his brother's real estate properties in Las Vegas.
"I know I am a suspect. You can't find anything. He has no tracks, He knows how to hide things," Paddock told police.
He said the note left behind at the Mandalay Bay suite where the shooting took place was not a suicide note.
"No one knows what caused him to change," Paddock said. "No one knows how his mind works, but I can tell you."
He ended the conversation by saying how he wanted to make sure his brother's assets were protected and wanted to make arrangements to get Stephen's body for cremation.
According to police, detectives were going to address Eric's concerns, but came up with a "safe word" to ensure Paddock was talking to the right people.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.