LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have identified a suspect in yesterday's Bunker Park sex assault case.
On June 20, just before 11 a.m., officers arrived at Bunker Park located at the 7200 block of West Alexander Road for a reported sexual assault.
Police said a woman went to the park for a jog. While running, the woman noticed an African-American man holding a drill and wearing construction clothing. When the woman went to her car, the man pushed her to the ground and threatened her with a box cutter. The suspect began to sexually assault her, according to police.
The woman described the man as an older black male adult, 6’02’’, thin build, bushy grey or salt and pepper beard and a gap between his front teeth. Police said the suspect was last seen wearing a tan fisherman hat, charcoal grey long sleeve shirt, green cargo pants and a yellow reflective construction vest.
Anyone with any information about this incident, or anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of this suspect, is urged to contact the LVMPD at 702-449-3911.
To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
