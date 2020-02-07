LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police released body-worn camera video from officers who responded to the Alpine Motel Apartments fire on December 21 — the deadliest residential fire in Las Vegas history.
When officers pulled up to the scene, video shows one officer walking toward a child wrapped in a blanket. A woman standing next to the little girl asked the officer, "Do y'all have any shoes or something for me please?"
Another scene showed a father on the ground begging to find his son, smoke pouring out the of the building and people hanging out of windows.
"She's pregnant! She just fell out of the window!" witnesses told an officer.
The pregnant woman can be seen in the video with a glazed over look on her face.
"Let's bring her over here!" an officer told the couple.
Amid the chaos, firefighters worked to extinguish the fire and rescue people trapped inside.
"We need those ladders right here!" someone yelled.
Officers didn't wait for the ladders. They scaled the building and guided people down.
One officer stood on his toes, straddling two small edges near a second floor window. He made sure people trying to escape didn't have to jump.
Once firefighters arrived on scene with more equipment, officers assisted the rescue.
"Get all these people on that side. We'll stage them down there for medical!" a police office said to other officers.
As people made their way to paramedics, they frantically searched for their family.
"Can you walk? I need you to get up and go that way," an officer asked the father on the ground.
A woman came over to the officer and man on the ground and screamed, "Where's Michael?" The man on the ground said, "My son!"
Despite the effort, first responders couldn't save everyone.
"We've got at least two or three dead right now," an officer said. Six people were killed in the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.