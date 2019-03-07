LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a man died at the hospital after he was detained by officers on Sunday morning.
Roy Anthony Scott, 65, died at Valley Hospital Medical Center, though the Clark County Coroner's Office wasn't yet able to say how he died.
Just after 3 a.m. Sunday, police were called to a house on the 3600 block of El Conlon Avenue, near Valley View Boulevard and Sahara Avenue.
The caller told police that three suspicious men were outside and that one was armed with a saw, according to a statement from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. When officers arrived, they said they didn't find anything suspicious and went to talk to the man who called.
The man who answered at the apartment was Scott, who walked outside with a pipe and cell phone, police said. He was also carrying a knife but surrendered the weapons when police asked. While attempting to pat him down, police said Scott and the officers briefly struggled.
Body camera video shows Scott resisting police as they try to handcuff him. Once he's handcuffs, Scott continues to struggle with officers on the ground. In the video, Scott screams, "please stop! leave me alone!"
Koatha Gorden lives next door to Scott. He came outside when he heard the commotion Sunday morning.
"I looked through the peephole first and saw Mr. Scott on the lower part of the stairway," Gorden said.
He said he saw his friend on the ground with police.
"He was scared. He indicated he didn't want to cooperate with the two officers. He was shouting inaudible words that I did not understand," said Gorden.
Deputy Chief Chris Jones said Scott was going through "excited delirium." It causes people to get agitated and paranoid.
"It can often times be associated with illicit drug usage and can contribute to death," said Jones during a press conference Thursday afternoon.
Officers called the ambulance at 3:42 a.m. It showed up at 3:55 a.m.
Jones said Scott was alive when he left in the ambulance. He was pronounced dead at Valley Hospital.
Police searched Scott's apartment.
"Investigators located prescription medication commonly used for the treatment of diabetes, a pipe used to smoke methamphetamine and tinfoil that appeared charred," said Jones.
It's still unclear how Scott died. The Clark County Coroner's Office did not release his autopsy and toxicology report.
The investigation was still ongoing, police said.
