LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department released multiple 911 calls made after a fiery crash involving ex-Raiders wide receiver, Henry Ruggs.
According to prosecutors, Ruggs was driving 156 mph while under the influence when he slammed into the back of a Toyota Rav4.
"I mean, I heard loud revving, loud noises, then a big collision," one caller told dispatch.
The impact from the crash launched the Toyota more than 500 feet down the road, causing the car to burst into flames.
"Do you believe somebody's in the vehicle that's on fire?" dispatch asked another caller.
"Yes, the way they were yelling, you can't get near it," a woman told the operator.
Tina Tintor, 23, was behind the wheel of the Toyota. Her and her dog, Maxi, were both trapped in the fire.
One caller told dispatch he believed a Lamborghini was involved. That vehicle was later identified as Ruggs' Corvette.
Dispatch asked that caller if he could tell if anyone involved was impaired or had a weapon.
"It doesn't look like anyone has a weapon. Possibly the people from the Lamborghini are under the influence," he said.
Ruggs' blood alcohol level measured at .161 two hours after the crash, police said. Officers later found a gun in his car.
