LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Could the 'Lady of Winterfell' become a Lieutenant of Las Vegas? Las Vegas Metropolitan Police made their pitch for a 'Game of Thrones' star to trade her fur coat for a Metro uniform.
During her appearance on Dr. Phil, Sophie Turner, who plays Sansa Stark on 'Game of Thrones,' told host Phil McGraw she'd like to become a police officer.
"I want to do a lot of things and not just in the film world. I have a real urge to go to the police academy and just become a cop," Turner said on the show.
The LVMPD responded to Turner in a video posted to Facebook with an offer for her to become an officer in Las Vegas.
"We think you'd make a great police officer. Of all the many lands, there's no better place to fight crime than right here in Las Vegas. Winter here in Las Vegas only lasts a few days. And we even have a castle if you need it," a Metro officer said.
The video even features a fire-breathing dragon soaring above the Las Vegas Strip.
The officer notes that 44 new officers graduated last week, and says Turner should be next.
"Sophie, I've sworn the oath, and you can too. We're ready for you, here at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.